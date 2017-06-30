(Source: Crimestoppers) Survelliance footage showed the suspects before the robbery, murder
Two Montgomery teenagers charged in the death of a Prattville man will now be tried as adults, according to the Autauga County District Attorney's office. Judge Joy Booth ruled late Friday Roderick Demar Williams, 15, and Devonte Raymon Hill, 16, would have their cases transferred to adult court, the Autauga County District Attorney confirmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Jun 27
|Avatar Quan
|50
|Dem Gov George Wallace
|Jun 15
|ThomasA
|2
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|The late great Steve young
|Jun 10
|Steve Young Fan
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jun 9
|Disgruntled employee
|1,007
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|May '17
|ThomasA
|8
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May '17
|joe
|9
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC