It's not often you see an art promotion with a health disclaimer, but that's exactly what Montgomery artist Madison Faile added on to promotions for his new show "Apparitions," which opens Thursday. Prepare for Faile's vision of clowns It's not often you see an art promotion with a health disclaimer, but that's exactly what Montgomery artist Madison Faile added on to promotions for his new show "Apparitions," which opens Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.