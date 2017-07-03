Prepare for Faile's vision of clowns
It's not often you see an art promotion with a health disclaimer, but that's exactly what Montgomery artist Madison Faile added on to promotions for his new show "Apparitions," which opens Thursday. Prepare for Faile's vision of clowns It's not often you see an art promotion with a health disclaimer, but that's exactly what Montgomery artist Madison Faile added on to promotions for his new show "Apparitions," which opens Thursday.
