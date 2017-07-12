New record of litter collected in June
A record of 4.69 tons of litter was collected in Montgomery in the month of June, according to the City of Montgomery. One June 1 alone, 1,300 pounds of litter was removed between Atlanta Highway, Maxwell Blvd. and Birmingham Highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dem Gov George Wallace
|Jul 9
|dump Trump
|3
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Jun 27
|Avatar Quan
|50
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|The late great Steve young
|Jun '17
|Steve Young Fan
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jun '17
|Disgruntled employee
|1,007
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|May '17
|ThomasA
|8
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May '17
|joe
|9
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC