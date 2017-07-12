New record of litter collected in June

New record of litter collected in June

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A record of 4.69 tons of litter was collected in Montgomery in the month of June, according to the City of Montgomery. One June 1 alone, 1,300 pounds of litter was removed between Atlanta Highway, Maxwell Blvd. and Birmingham Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dem Gov George Wallace Jul 9 dump Trump 3
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Jun 27 Avatar Quan 50
News Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15) Jun 13 Donald Scampi 39
The late great Steve young Jun '17 Steve Young Fan 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Jun '17 Disgruntled employee 1,007
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) May '17 ThomasA 8
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... May '17 joe 9
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,801 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC