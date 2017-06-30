MPD issues reminder of city fireworks, firearms ordinance
The Montgomery Police Department is urging residents and visitors to pay attention to the city's fireworks and firearms ordinances. MPD officials say it is illegal for individuals to possess, store, offer for sale, sell at retail, use or explode any fireworks in the city of Montgomery.
