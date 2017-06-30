Montgomery protester performs mock lynching over Riverwalk sign
A Montgomery man staged a mock lynching last night on the Riverwalk sign to protest treatment of African Americans by the justice system. David Sadler, who is black, was hanging from the sign on July 4th, with a noose around his neck.
