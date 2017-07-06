Marcel Black to retire from Alabama H...

Marcel Black to retire from Alabama House

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Montgomery Advertiser

Rep. Marcel Black won't seek re-election to Alabama House 27-year veteran cites desire to spend more time with family Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/story/news/politics/southunionstreet/2017/07/06/rep-marcel-black-wont-seek-re-election-alabama-house/455170001/ Rep. Marcel Black, D-Tuscumbia, a 27-year veteran of the House, said Wednesday he would not seek re-election in 2018, joining a growing list of retirements in the Alabama House of Representatives. Rep. Marcel Black during the first day of the special session of the Alabama Legislature held at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Monday August 15, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Jun 27 Avatar Quan 50
Dem Gov George Wallace Jun 15 ThomasA 2
News Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15) Jun 13 Donald Scampi 39
The late great Steve young Jun 10 Steve Young Fan 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Jun 9 Disgruntled employee 1,007
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) May '17 ThomasA 8
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... May '17 joe 9
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,037 • Total comments across all topics: 282,290,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC