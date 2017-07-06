Marcel Black to retire from Alabama House
Rep. Marcel Black won't seek re-election to Alabama House 27-year veteran cites desire to spend more time with family Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/story/news/politics/southunionstreet/2017/07/06/rep-marcel-black-wont-seek-re-election-alabama-house/455170001/ Rep. Marcel Black, D-Tuscumbia, a 27-year veteran of the House, said Wednesday he would not seek re-election in 2018, joining a growing list of retirements in the Alabama House of Representatives. Rep. Marcel Black during the first day of the special session of the Alabama Legislature held at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Monday August 15, 2016.
