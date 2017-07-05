Jones wants campaign to hit 'kitchen table issues'

Alabama Senate profile: Doug Jones wants to stress 'kitchen table issues' Former U.S. Attorney who prosecuted 16th Street Baptist Church bombers says voters want transparent, independent representation Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/story/news/politics/southunionstreet/2017/07/05/alabama-senate-profile-doug-jones-wants-stress-kitchen-table-issues/435601001/ Doug Jones still likes to think the United States Senate seat he's campaigning for as "Howell Heflin's seat." And he still likes to think of Heflin, for whom he served as an aide from 1979 to 1980.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.