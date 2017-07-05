Jones wants campaign to hit 'kitchen ...

Jones wants campaign to hit 'kitchen table issues'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Montgomery Advertiser

Alabama Senate profile: Doug Jones wants to stress 'kitchen table issues' Former U.S. Attorney who prosecuted 16th Street Baptist Church bombers says voters want transparent, independent representation Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/story/news/politics/southunionstreet/2017/07/05/alabama-senate-profile-doug-jones-wants-stress-kitchen-table-issues/435601001/ Doug Jones still likes to think the United States Senate seat he's campaigning for as "Howell Heflin's seat." And he still likes to think of Heflin, for whom he served as an aide from 1979 to 1980.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Jun 27 Avatar Quan 50
Dem Gov George Wallace Jun 15 ThomasA 2
News Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15) Jun 13 Donald Scampi 39
The late great Steve young Jun 10 Steve Young Fan 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Jun 9 Disgruntled employee 1,007
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) May '17 ThomasA 8
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... May '17 joe 9
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,896 • Total comments across all topics: 282,287,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC