Gov. Kay Ivey 'accepts resignations' from several staff members
MONTGOMERY, Ala. - A press release from the Office of the Governor says that Gov. Kay Ivey has accepted the resignations of staff members, Director of Appointments and Scheduling Director.
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Jun 27
|Avatar Quan
|50
|Dem Gov George Wallace
|Jun 15
|ThomasA
|2
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|The late great Steve young
|Jun 10
|Steve Young Fan
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jun 9
|Disgruntled employee
|1,007
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|May '17
|ThomasA
|8
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May '17
|joe
|9
