Counseling center to launch mobile sites for rape victims in rural counties
In 2016, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency received almost 2,000 rape cases for the year from across the state. However, Corporal Jesse Thornton admitted the department receives far fewer rape reports than advocacy groups do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
