Ava DuVernay Gives A Beautiful And Emotional Definition For 'Woke' In This Speech
Director Ava Duvernay broke down her meaning of "woke" with a moving personal anecdote about how the Queen Sugar cast showed up for her during one of her hardest life moments. "Woke is not necessarily activism or protesting or all the things that we doa " she explained to the audience at ESSENCE Fest 2017 during her acceptance speech as a 2017 Woke Women Award honoree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Jun 27
|Avatar Quan
|50
|Dem Gov George Wallace
|Jun 15
|ThomasA
|2
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|The late great Steve young
|Jun 10
|Steve Young Fan
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jun 9
|Disgruntled employee
|1,007
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|May '17
|ThomasA
|8
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May '17
|joe
|9
