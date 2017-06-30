Ava DuVernay Gives A Beautiful And Emotional Definition For 'Woke' In This Speech

Director Ava Duvernay broke down her meaning of "woke" with a moving personal anecdote about how the Queen Sugar cast showed up for her during one of her hardest life moments. "Woke is not necessarily activism or protesting or all the things that we doa " she explained to the audience at ESSENCE Fest 2017 during her acceptance speech as a 2017 Woke Women Award honoree.

