AMEA planning solar research facility for Dothan
Dothan is the latest of 11 cities to become part of a solar energy study by the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority. The Dothan Eagle is reporting the AMEA is paying for and will install solar panels near the water tower at Dothan's Westgate Park.
