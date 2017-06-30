Alabama Schools Vote on Massive Cleaning Initiative
Public schools in Montgomery, AL, have proposed a 25-school, US$ 767,000 intensive summer cleaning program at the encouragement of the state's Department of Education. The initiative includes deep cleaning each facility's tile, vinyl, wood, and bathrooms.
