Alabama fireworks: auditor blasts gov...

Alabama fireworks: auditor blasts governor over July 3 holiday

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Alabama Live

Alabama auditor and potential 2018 gubernatorial candidate Jim Zeigler is criticizing Gov. Kay Ivey's relatively late decision to designate Monday as a state holiday, along with Tuesday July 4. Zeigler, in a news release Monday, said Ivey's June 28 announcement to grant a holiday on July 3 came as a "surprise" to the state's workforce. Had they known earlier, he suggested, their families could have perhaps headed out on trips or planned other ways to spend time together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Jun 27 Avatar Quan 50
Dem Gov George Wallace Jun 15 ThomasA 2
News Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15) Jun 13 Donald Scampi 39
The late great Steve young Jun 10 Steve Young Fan 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Jun 9 Disgruntled employee 1,007
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) May '17 ThomasA 8
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... May '17 joe 9
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,890 • Total comments across all topics: 282,257,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC