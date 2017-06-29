Walt Maddox forms gubernatorial exploratory committee
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced the formation of an exploratory committee that will help him make his decision on running for governor in 2018. "Wherever this path may lead, it is undeniable, that as Alabamians, we all deserve better,' he wrote in an announcement on his website .
