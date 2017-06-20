Tuned In: Rockstar JT taking faith, music to the East Coast
"God, the streets are feeling my music," said Jaterrius "Rockstar JT" Johnson, a 19-year-old Christian rap and hip-hop artist from west Montgomery. "They can relate to it and it's giving people hope."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dem Gov George Wallace
|Jun 15
|ThomasA
|2
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|The late great Steve young
|Jun 10
|Steve Young Fan
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jun 9
|Disgruntled employee
|1,007
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|May 31
|ThomasA
|8
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 25
|joe
|9
|Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift...
|May '17
|Chrisrose
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC