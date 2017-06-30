Trump appoints Alabama woman to lead DOJ crime victims' office
President Trump intends to appoint an Alabama woman to lead the Office of Victims of Crime at the U.S. Justice Department. The Trump administration announced Thursday that Darlene Hutchinson Biehl of Montgomery has been chosen to be the director of the victims of crime office.
