'To Kill a Mockingbird' to be issued as graphic novel

In this Aug. 20, 2007, file photo, "To Kill A Mockingbird" author Harper Lee smiles during a ceremony honoring the four new members of the Alabama Academy of Honor, at the state Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. An illustrated edition of Lee's beloved novel will be published in November 2018, HarperCollins announced Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.