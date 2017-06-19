Sen. Shelby advocates for Alabama to land F-35 program
U.S. Senator Richard Shelby , would like nothing more than to see the Air Force locate its new F-35 fighter jet program in the heart of Alabama, and on Wednesday he discussed the possibility that it could happen. Shelby, who sits on the powerful Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, spent time questioning Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson, as well as Chief of Staff David Goldfein, on the topic of the Air Force's funding requests for 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dem Gov George Wallace
|Jun 15
|ThomasA
|2
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|The late great Steve young
|Jun 10
|Steve Young Fan
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jun 9
|Disgruntled employee
|1,007
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|May 31
|ThomasA
|8
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 25
|joe
|9
|Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift...
|May '17
|Chrisrose
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC