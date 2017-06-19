Sen. Shelby advocates for Alabama to ...

Sen. Shelby advocates for Alabama to land F-35 program

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby , would like nothing more than to see the Air Force locate its new F-35 fighter jet program in the heart of Alabama, and on Wednesday he discussed the possibility that it could happen. Shelby, who sits on the powerful Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, spent time questioning Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson, as well as Chief of Staff David Goldfein, on the topic of the Air Force's funding requests for 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dem Gov George Wallace Jun 15 ThomasA 2
News Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15) Jun 13 Donald Scampi 39
The late great Steve young Jun 10 Steve Young Fan 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Jun 9 Disgruntled employee 1,007
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) May 31 ThomasA 8
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... May 25 joe 9
News Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift... May '17 Chrisrose 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Montgomery County was issued at June 22 at 3:16PM CDT

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,669 • Total comments across all topics: 281,948,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC