Roy Moore's path to Senate victory opens a gate for Democrats
Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore announces his plans to run for U.S. Senate Wednesday, April 26, 2017, on the steps of the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala., during a press conference. In the GOP primary with him are two other serious candidates: a silk-stocking Republican appointed by Robert Bentley and a hard-right conservative with a history of dumb things coming out of his mouth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|May 31
|ThomasA
|8
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 25
|joe
|9
|Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift...
|May 14
|Chrisrose
|1
|James roy dent aka the oil man (Mar '10)
|May 10
|Block
|60
|Xans Addis and others
|May 9
|news
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|May 5
|Dawn
|1,006
|Dawn King/Jeremy King
|May 4
|WeKnow
|4
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC