Rifles stolen through wall of Montgomery hair salon
Federal officials are looking into a Montgomery burglary after someone broke into a gun store through the walls of a neighboring business and took several rifles. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent Michael P. Knight confirms the agency is investigating the crime which happened at the Gun Shoppe, located on Bell Road.
