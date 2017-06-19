Revitalization underway at busy Montgomery intersection
The City of Montgomery has begun a revitalization of the area around the intersection of the Atlanta Highway and Perry Hill Road. The city has begun demolitions on the old Flip's Uptown Grill restaurant, which has been closed since January 2014 due to an arson a few months prior.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dem Gov George Wallace
|Jun 15
|ThomasA
|2
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|The late great Steve young
|Jun 10
|Steve Young Fan
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jun 9
|Disgruntled employee
|1,007
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|May 31
|ThomasA
|8
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 25
|joe
|9
|Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift...
|May '17
|Chrisrose
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC