Police investigating fatal shooting i...

Police investigating fatal shooting in Montgomery, seek public's help

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Alabama Live

The Montgomery Police Department said the incident happened about 12:35 a.m. in the 500 block of E. South Boulevard. When police and medical personnel arrived on scene, they found an adult male with a fatal gunshot wound to his body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dem Gov George Wallace Jun 15 ThomasA 2
News Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15) Jun 13 Donald Scampi 39
The late great Steve young Jun 10 Steve Young Fan 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Jun 9 Disgruntled employee 1,007
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) May 31 ThomasA 8
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... May 25 joe 9
News Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift... May '17 Chrisrose 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Recession
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,415 • Total comments across all topics: 281,875,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC