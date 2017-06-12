Parole hearing for convicted killer set for later this month
Shannon Wade Bray of Jasper, who is serving time for the death of Mark Robertson and the assault of Jeff Alan Nelson of Jasper, has his first parole hearing set for Tuesday, June 27, Nelson said Wednesday. Shannon Wade Bray of Jasper, who is serving time for the death of Mark Robertson and the assault of Jeff Alan Nelson of Jasper, has his first parole hearing set for Tuesday, June 27, Nelson said Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dem Gov George Wallace
|Thu
|ThomasA
|2
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|The late great Steve young
|Jun 10
|Steve Young Fan
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jun 9
|Disgruntled employee
|1,007
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|May 31
|ThomasA
|8
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 25
|joe
|9
|Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift...
|May '17
|Chrisrose
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC