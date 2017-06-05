New Temporary Exhibit Explores Selma ...

New Temporary Exhibit Explores Selma Protest Marches

8 hrs ago Read more: City of Temple

A new temporary exhibit entitled March to Freedom will be on display at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum from June 6th to August 26th, 2017. March to Freedom features the photographs of James "Spider" Martin, which cover the events during the March,1965 protest marches in Selma, Alabama.

Montgomery, AL

