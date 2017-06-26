More
Fighter planes were on display at the Alabama Air National Guard as it celebrated the third annual Tuskegee Airmen Legacy Open House. Visitors had the chance to explore fighter planes while learning about military aircraft and being introduced to aviation related careers.
