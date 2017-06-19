Montgomery man accused of torturing dogs
A Montgomery man has been indicted after humane officers say he severely beat his dogs in the backyard of his home, including with the handle of an axe. Horace Lee Thomas, 60, was arrested Wednesday after a Montgomery County grand jury found he "intentionally tortured" a dog with a blunt object at his home on Chestnut Street, not far off of Highland Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
