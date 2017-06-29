Montgomery city, county offices to be closed Monday
The Montgomery County Courthouse and all county offices will be closed both Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4. During a press conference Thursday morning, Mayor Todd Strange announced that city offices will also be closed Monday. According to the City of Montgomery, not all city departments will be closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Jun 27
|Avatar Quan
|50
|Dem Gov George Wallace
|Jun 15
|ThomasA
|2
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|The late great Steve young
|Jun 10
|Steve Young Fan
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jun 9
|Disgruntled employee
|1,007
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|May 31
|ThomasA
|8
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May '17
|joe
|9
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC