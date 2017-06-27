Millbrook's main drag being resurfaced
Millbrook's main drag being resurfaced Driver's using Millbrook's main drag will have to deal with traffic headaches for the next few weeks. Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/story/news/2017/06/27/millbrooks-main-drag-being-resurfaced/432268001/ A three-mile stretch of Highway 14 from just west on Interstate 65 to just east of Highway 143 is being resurfaced.
