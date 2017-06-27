Market Brings Fresh Taste of Summer t...

Market Brings Fresh Taste of Summer to Alfa Home Office

Rachel Penton of Penton Farms and Courtney Ziegler of Alfa Insurance bond over sweet Chilton County peaches at the annual Farmers Market Day June 28. Alfa Insurance and Alabama Farmers Federation employees got a fresh taste of Alabama agriculture when seven farms from Chilton to Baldwin counties sold produce at the Alfa Farmers Market June 28. The annual market, held at Alfa's Montgomery home office, allowed employees to purchase produce and baked goods just in time for the Fourth of July. "I love knowing exactly where my food comes from," Zeigler said.

