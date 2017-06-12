Man found guilty of being a felon in ...

Man found guilty of being a felon in possession of gun during Montgomery shootout

19 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A Montgomery man was found guilty in federal court Tuesday of being a felon in possession of firearm used during a shootout that injured three people last year, the Department of Justice said. Authorities said 34-year-old Christopher Gilcrest was arguing with another man in the parking lot of the Value Gas Food Store on Highland Avenue in Montgomery on Oct. 23 just after midnight.

