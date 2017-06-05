Man dies days after being struck by v...

Man dies days after being struck by vehicle in Montgomery

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Alabama Live

The pedestrian was struck at around 11:20 a.m. on Monday by a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu on Wallace Drive near Southern Boulevard, police said. Montgomery Fire/Rescue treated the pedestrian at the scene before he was transported to an unspecified hospital.

