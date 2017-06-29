Man claiming to be suicide bomber arrested for making threats in Montgomery
Lamar Flynn, 49, allegedly placed the first threat on June 19. He claimed to have placed explosive devices at two locations in the city. These locations were cleared, but no devices were found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Jun 27
|Avatar Quan
|50
|Dem Gov George Wallace
|Jun 15
|ThomasA
|2
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|The late great Steve young
|Jun 10
|Steve Young Fan
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jun 9
|Disgruntled employee
|1,007
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|May 31
|ThomasA
|8
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May '17
|joe
|9
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC