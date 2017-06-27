Juvenile charged with murder in shooting of Montgomery 9-year-old
A juvenile has been charged with reckless murder and second-degree assault in connection with a shooting that left a child dead and a teenager injured Monday afternoon, Montgomery police confirmed late Monday night. According to Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|Avatar Quan
|50
|Dem Gov George Wallace
|Jun 15
|ThomasA
|2
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|The late great Steve young
|Jun 10
|Steve Young Fan
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jun 9
|Disgruntled employee
|1,007
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|May 31
|ThomasA
|8
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May '17
|joe
|9
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC