Jury hands down firearms conviction in 2016 Montgomery shootout
Christopher Gilcrest, 34, faces up to 10 years in prison for triggering a shootout at a midtown Montgomery service station on Oct. 23. Court documents state Gilcrest had words with another individual at the Value Gas Food Store on Highland Avenue, pulled a gun, and engaged in a shootout. The shots struck three individuals.
