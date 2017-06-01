Jerry Garcia's Guitar Fetches $1.9M At New York Auction
A guitar that Jerry Garcia played everywhere from San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom to Egypt's Great Pyramids fetched over $1.9 million at an auction Wednesday night. The Grateful Dead frontman's guitar - named Wolf - was sold at the Brooklyn Bowl, a bowling alley, restaurant and music venue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Wed
|ThomasA
|8
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 25
|joe
|9
|Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift...
|May 14
|Chrisrose
|1
|James roy dent aka the oil man (Mar '10)
|May 10
|Block
|60
|Xans Addis and others
|May 9
|news
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|May 5
|Dawn
|1,006
|Dawn King/Jeremy King
|May 4
|WeKnow
|4
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC