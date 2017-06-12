Hyundai unveils plans for Kona subcompact SUV
Hyundai today unveiled its first subcompact SUV in Korea, saying the Kona will target markets in the U.S. and Europe. Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama spokesman Robert Burns said there would be no impact at the Montgomery plant as the Kona will be manufactured in South Korea.
