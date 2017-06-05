Grocery wars: Instacart, Shipt's biggest competitor, coming to Alabama
The same week that Shipt secured a $40 million funding round , its biggest competitor - Instacart - announced it will be rolling out in its home state. The two services work very similarly: open the app or website, order what's on your shopping list, and an independent contractor shops for your items and delivers them to your door the same day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|7 hr
|Disgruntled employee
|1,007
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|May 31
|ThomasA
|8
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 25
|joe
|9
|Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift...
|May 14
|Chrisrose
|1
|James roy dent aka the oil man (Mar '10)
|May 10
|Block
|60
|Xans Addis and others
|May '17
|news
|1
|Dawn King/Jeremy King
|May '17
|WeKnow
|4
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC