Foundation Offers to Help Opp City Sc...

Foundation Offers to Help Opp City Schools Resist Atheist Attack

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Christian Newswire

Contact: John Eidsmoe, Foundation for Moral Law , 334-262-1245 MONTGOMERY, Ala., June 13, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The Foundation for Moral Law, a Montgomery-based foundation dedicated to the defense of the right to acknowledge God in the public sector, has offered to help the Opp City Schools ensure that their commencement and baccalaureate services can survive a constitutional challenge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15) 13 hr Donald Scampi 39
Dem Gov George Wallace 16 hr Bill Warren 1
The late great Steve young Jun 10 Steve Young Fan 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Jun 9 Disgruntled employee 1,007
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) May 31 ThomasA 8
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... May 25 joe 9
News Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift... May 14 Chrisrose 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,766 • Total comments across all topics: 281,741,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC