Foundation Offers to Help Opp City Schools Resist Atheist Attack

Contact: John Eidsmoe, Foundation for Moral Law , 334-262-1245 MONTGOMERY, Ala., June 13, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The Foundation for Moral Law, a Montgomery-based foundation dedicated to the defense of the right to acknowledge God in the public sector, has offered to help the Opp City Schools ensure that their commencement and baccalaureate services can survive a constitutional challenge.

