Foundation Backs Trump's Travel Ban

MONTGOMERY, Ala., June 27, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The Foundation for Moral Law, a Montgomery-based legal foundation dedicated to the defense of the United States Constitution and of Christian values, announced its intention to file an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court in support of President Donald Trump's travel ban. In March 2017, President Trump announced a 90-day ban on the entry of foreign nationals to the United States from six predominantly Muslim countries until proper vetting procedures could be established.

