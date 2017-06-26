Foundation Backs Trump's Travel Ban
MONTGOMERY, Ala., June 27, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The Foundation for Moral Law, a Montgomery-based legal foundation dedicated to the defense of the United States Constitution and of Christian values, announced its intention to file an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court in support of President Donald Trump's travel ban. In March 2017, President Trump announced a 90-day ban on the entry of foreign nationals to the United States from six predominantly Muslim countries until proper vetting procedures could be established.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dem Gov George Wallace
|Jun 15
|ThomasA
|2
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|The late great Steve young
|Jun 10
|Steve Young Fan
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jun 9
|Disgruntled employee
|1,007
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|May 31
|ThomasA
|8
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May '17
|joe
|9
|Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift...
|May '17
|Chrisrose
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC