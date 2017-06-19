First Alert: Cindy makes landfall soo...

First Alert: Cindy makes landfall soon; tornado and flood risk linger

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

LATEST ON CINDY: Still a tropical storm, Cindy is slowly lumbering towards the Texas/Louisiana border, where it will eventually make landfall around sunrise Thursday morning. Unfortunately, the worst of the weather is well east of the center - bringing a risk of flooding and tornadoes to Alabama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dem Gov George Wallace Jun 15 ThomasA 2
News Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15) Jun 13 Donald Scampi 39
The late great Steve young Jun 10 Steve Young Fan 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Jun 9 Disgruntled employee 1,007
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) May 31 ThomasA 8
News Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r... May 25 joe 9
News Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift... May '17 Chrisrose 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Montgomery County was issued at June 22 at 2:49AM CDT

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,066 • Total comments across all topics: 281,943,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC