First Alert: Cindy makes landfall soon; tornado and flood risk linger
LATEST ON CINDY: Still a tropical storm, Cindy is slowly lumbering towards the Texas/Louisiana border, where it will eventually make landfall around sunrise Thursday morning. Unfortunately, the worst of the weather is well east of the center - bringing a risk of flooding and tornadoes to Alabama.
