Ffa Convention Convenes in Capital City
Over 1,500 students and advisers gathered in Montgomery for the 89th annual Alabama FFA State Convention June 7-9. Yesterday, students competed in state career development events ; winners will be announced later this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neighbors.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|May 31
|ThomasA
|8
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 25
|joe
|9
|Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift...
|May 14
|Chrisrose
|1
|James roy dent aka the oil man (Mar '10)
|May 10
|Block
|60
|Xans Addis and others
|May 9
|news
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|May '17
|Dawn
|1,006
|Dawn King/Jeremy King
|May '17
|WeKnow
|4
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC