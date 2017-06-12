Farmers Federation Welcomes Samford Senior for Internship
The Alabama Farmers Federation welcomed Samford University senior and Montgomery County native Thomason Bryan for a summer public relations internship in the Montgomery home office June 12. Bryan, who is majoring in communication studies, will work on promotional projects, conduct research and assist with the "Simply Southern TV" show. "I'm so excited to work with the Alabama Farmers Federation this summer," Bryan said.
