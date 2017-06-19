EMA Director urges citizens to stay p...

EMA Director urges citizens to stay prepared for the coming rain

Montgomery has seen its fair share of rain over the past few days, and it doesn't look like it will be letting up any time soon. Though this rain is a product of tropical storm Cindy, according to Christina Thornton the Director of the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, tropical storm Cindy won't be a problem.

