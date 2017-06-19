Convicted murderer among suspects shot, killed during armed robbery
An Enterprise man continues to recover after he was wounded during an armed robbery in Montgomery, during which it appears he turned the tables on his attackers. Both suspects, Nicktavus Pringle and Ronald Cargill, were fatally shot during the incident at an apartment complex off of Troy Highway.
