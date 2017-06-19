Community leaders give update on Dani...

Community leaders give update on Daniel Pratt property renovation

During a luncheon at Bass Pro for community leaders, Kea Calame of LEDIC Realty of Montgomery says renovations should begin Jan. 1, 2018, barring any further delays. The U.S. Corps of Engineers wants to do an archaeological study, a study developers say is not necessary because countless studies and surveys have been done already.

