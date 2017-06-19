Civics classes resume in renovated space at National Museum of American History

Closed for renovations since 2012, the second floor of the National Museum of American History's west wing will reopen Wednesday with a renewed purpose: to tell the story of American democracy and encourage people to participate. Formerly the home of a hodgepodge of exhibits, including Julia Child's kitchen and "First Ladies Fashions," the renewed 30,000-square-foot space now seems like a cohesive, three-dimensional civics textbook - it even has a textbook-worthy name: "The Nation We Build Together."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.