Central Alabama VA offering Saturday primary care appointments
In an ongoing effort to improve access, the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System has extended hours into the weekend at several facilities for primary care appointments. "We're looking to see the veterans where they want to be seen and when they want to be seen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dem Gov George Wallace
|22 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Alabama chief justice tells judges: Refuse gay ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|39
|The late great Steve young
|Jun 10
|Steve Young Fan
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Jun 9
|Disgruntled employee
|1,007
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|May 31
|ThomasA
|8
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 25
|joe
|9
|Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift...
|May '17
|Chrisrose
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC