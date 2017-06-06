Beer and balance: Take a sip during yoga class
It's basically yoga "with a little bit of extra fun incorporated into it," said Constance Calambakas, social chair with Emerge Montgomery, which is hosting the event. Beer and balance: Take a sip during yoga class It's basically yoga "with a little bit of extra fun incorporated into it," said Constance Calambakas, social chair with Emerge Montgomery, which is hosting the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|May 31
|ThomasA
|8
|Alabama state's 2nd female governor takes the r...
|May 25
|joe
|9
|Easterling Correctional inmate stabbed, airlift...
|May 14
|Chrisrose
|1
|James roy dent aka the oil man (Mar '10)
|May 10
|Block
|60
|Xans Addis and others
|May 9
|news
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|May '17
|Dawn
|1,006
|Dawn King/Jeremy King
|May '17
|WeKnow
|4
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC