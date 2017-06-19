Auditor Jim Zeigler confirms exploration of gubernatorial bid
Outspoken Alabama state Auditor Jim Zeigler is eyeing a possible office move at the state Capitol, one with considerably more power, not to mention armed Alabama State Troopers at the door. Zeigler, in his first term as auditor, announced Tuesday the formation of an "exploratory campaign" to gauge a possible gubernatorial run in 2018.
