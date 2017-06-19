Attempt to withdraw guilty plea in Mo...

Attempt to withdraw guilty plea in Montgomery boy's 2014 murder denied

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A judge has denied a motion filed by Natasha Cottrell to withdraw her guilty plea in the 2014 capital murder of a 23-month-old boy. The 36-year-old was arrested several months after the April 16, 2014 death of Ashton Easterling.

